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Nikos Zorzos Mayor of Santorini
Nikos Zorzos Mayor of Santorini 2011-19 and again since 2023

Santorini staircase closes, impacting cruise operations

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By on Afloat
  • Karavolades Stairs closed due to a private building wall collapse.
  • Cruise passengers now disembark at Athinios new port.
  • Restrictions on new port usage are lifted due to the closure.
  • Over 25 cruise ships visit Santorini in August.
  • The closure remains until the stairs reopen.

Karavolades Stairs, the 558-step staircase linking Santorini’s old port to the town of Fira, is currently closed due to the collapse of a wall of a private building. The closure impacts cruise calls to the Greek island, one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea. Cruise passengers arriving in Santorini traditionally disembark at the old port after being transferred by tender boats, using either the staircase or a cable car service to reach Fira, located 250 metres above sea level.

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As a result of the closure, cruise passengers with booked shore excursions will now disembark at Santorini’s new port, Athinios, from which they will be able to board tour buses. While regulations introduced earlier this year limit the percentage of cruise passengers allowed to use the new port per day, restrictions will be lifted due to the closure. The change will remain in force until the Karavolades Stairs are reopened.

Over 25 cruise ships are scheduled to visit Santorini in August, including large vessels from Royal Caribbean, Princess, Norwegian, P&O and Celebrity. In June, local authorities limited the number of passengers in Athinios to 30 percent due to civil protection measures.

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