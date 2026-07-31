New rivership: Viking takes delivery of Viking Dagur

Viking took delivery of Viking Dagur at Meyer’s Neptun Werft.

The 190-guest ship sails Rhine, Main and Danube itineraries.

Features include the square bow, Aquavit Terrace and asymmetric corridor layout.

Viking expects 21 additional river ships by 2028.

The company will have 114 river ships in 2028.

Viking has taken delivery of the Viking Dagur, its newest Viking Longship, built at Meyer’s Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany. The 190-guest river ship will sail Viking’s popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, including “Rhine Getaway,” “Paris to the Swiss Alps,” “Christmas on the Rhine,” and “Christmas on the Rhine & Moselle.” The new ship hosts 190 guests in 95 staterooms and features elegant Scandinavian design.

The Viking Dagur features patented innovations including the square bow enabling three full decks, the indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace, and the proprietary asymmetric corridor layout allowing for true two-room suites. Viking President and CEO Leah Talactac stated the arrival of the newest river ship marks another important milestone as the company continues to expand opportunities for curious travellers.

Based on Viking’s committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 21 additional river ships by 2028, nine additional ocean ships by 2031 and two additional expedition ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 114 river ships in 2028 and 26 ocean and expedition ships in 2031. Viking celebrated owning 100 ships in October last year.

Leah Talactac, President and CEO of Viking, shared, “We are proud to welcome the Viking Dagur to our award-winning river fleet. The arrival of our newest river ship marks another important milestone as we continue to expand opportunities for curious travelers to explore the world in Viking comfort.”