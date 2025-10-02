Visitor numbers to Irish lighthouses reach 350k

Yvonne Shields O’Connor CEO of Irish Lights

Visitor numbers to Irish lighthouses have more than doubled since 2018, reaching 350,000 annually, generating over €33m yearly, next weeks Great Lighthouses of Ireland (GLI) conference will hear.

GLI offers 16 visitor sites and over 20 experiences at lighthouses from Valentia to Rathlin. TRhe initiative supports 696 jobs in coastal communities, according to a KHSK report. A five-year strategic plan aims to increase tourism revenues by 25% by 2030.

The initiative, supported by Fáilte Ireland, Údarás na Gaeltachta, and others, hosts an International Marine, Lighthouse Tourism, and Maritime Heritage Conference in Dublin Castle on the upcoming Monday and Tuesday.

Yvonne Shields O’Connor shared, “Heritage can create real opportunity.”

Diane Ní Chanáin shared, “It’s successful because it’s community-based and community-focused. Visitors notice the authenticity, and everybody loves the magic of a lighthouse.”

Bobby Kerr chair of GLI shared, “We bring together community groups, local operators, public agencies, and tourism partners to create experiences that are authentic and sustainable.”

Majella Mooney shared, “We have seen a difference since the lighthouse became operational. Many people stop with us before or after visiting it. It’s been really positive and great for footfall.”