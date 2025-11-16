Bord Bia food service market insights reports Irish restaurant turnover will pass €10bn in 2025

Trending
The newly released Bord Bia Foodservice Market Insights report reveals that turnover for Irish out-of-home sector in 2025 will be €10.4b, driven by menu prices. 

The sector is increasing by 5pc in value with menu prices 26pc higher than in 2020 due to cost pressures. Institutional foodservice grows 15.5pc driven by Hot School Meals programme and return to office mandate.

Leisure and events hospitality is strengnthenig with robust spending at sporting, cultural, and music events. Limited-service restaurants continue to outpace the market by capturing everyday meal occasions and value-conscious consumers.

Maureen Gahan shared “Although 2025 has seen the Irish foodservice and hospitality sector reach a record value of €10.4bn, this expansion hasn’t been without difficulties. Many operators still struggle with profitability due to rising costs. However, sectors like education catering and events are experiencing sustained growth. Future growth will depend not only on pricing, but also on collaboration, innovation, and a renewed emphasis on making foodservice both affordable and enjoyable for consumers.”

