COPENHAGEN: a walking tour

Start at Kongens Nytorv, Copenhagen’s grandest square, surrounded by colourful 17th-century buildings and the equestrian statue of Christian V. Take a moment to soak up the lively atmosphere, with the Royal Danish Theatre adding a touch of cultural prestige. Stroll 5 minutes north along Nyhavn, the iconic canal lined with vibrant townhouses and sailing boats. Snap a photo of this postcard-perfect scene before popping into Café Toldboden (Nyhavn 31), a cosy, no-reservations spot for a quick smørrebrød (open-faced sandwich) or a Danish pastry with coffee. Arrive early to grab a canal-side table and enjoy the relaxed vibe.

Head 10 minutes northeast to Amalienborg Palace, the residence of the Danish royal family. Catch the changing of the guard at noon if your timing aligns (free to watch) and admire the rococo architecture of the palace square. From here, it’s a 5-minute walk to the Marble Church (Frederikskirken), with its striking dome and serene interior, spend 10 minutes exploring (free entry).

Walk 15 minutes south to Strøget, one of Europe’s longest pedestrian shopping streets, bustling with boutiques and street performers. Browse briefly before detouring to Konditori La Glace (Skoubogade 3-5, a 5-minute walk), a historic patisserie since 1870, for a decadent hot chocolate or a slice of sportskage (cream cake). No bookings needed, but be prompt to avoid queues.

Continue 10 minutes southwest to the Christiansborg Palace (Prins Jørgens Gård 1), the seat of the Danish Parliament. Explore the Royal Reception Rooms or the ruins beneath for a glimpse of Copenhagen’s medieval past (allow 30 minutes, ticketed entry, book ahead if possible). The palace’s tower offers free panoramic views if you have time to climb.

End your tour at the National Museum of Denmark (Ny Vestergade 10), a 10-minute walk south. This museum showcases Denmark’s history, from Viking treasures to modern design. Spend 45 minutes exploring the highlights (free entry, though some exhibits may require tickets). For a final treat, grab a kanelsnegl (cinnamon swirl) at Sankt Peders Bageri (Sankt Peders Stræde 29, a 5-minute walk), Copenhagen’s oldest bakery, known for its buttery pastries.

This four-hour tour weaves through Copenhagen’s historic core and modern charm, blending culture, cuisine, and Nordic flair. Wear comfortable shoes, check attraction ticket requirements, and embrace the city’s cosy, welcoming spirit.

