DATES announced for 17th Irish Restaurant Awards

The Restaurants Association of Ireland is gearing up for an exciting series of regional events as part of the 17th Irish Restaurant Awards, widely regarded as the premier celebration of excellence in Ireland’s food-led hospitality sector. With public nominations having closed on 28 January 2026 following a successful online voting period hosted via The Irish Times, the focus has now shifted to the judging phase and the forthcoming provincial gatherings where county winners will be revealed.

The Leinster Regional Awards are scheduled for Tuesday 3 March 2026 at the Killashee Hotel in Kildare, setting the stage for what promises to be a vibrant evening recognising standout establishments and individuals across the province. Just a week later, on Tuesday 10 March 2026, the Munster Regional Awards will take place at the Limerick Strand Hotel, bringing together nominees from the southern counties to showcase their achievements amid ongoing industry efforts to highlight quality dining experiences.

The Ulster Regional Awards follow on Tuesday 24 March 2026 at the Armagh City Hotel, providing a platform for recognition in that region, while the Connacht Regional Awards will conclude the provincial series on Tuesday 31 March 2026 at Knockranny House Hotel in Mayo. These events form a crucial part of the awards process, where regional judging panels, having reviewed nominees after the audited public vote, will announce county winners before advancing to national deliberations.

Industry insiders note that the awards continue to play a vital role in boosting visibility for restaurants, gastro pubs, chefs, and hospitality teams, especially as operators navigate challenges such as staffing pressures and costs that can run into thousands of euros annually. The regional ceremonies, often lively affairs with networking opportunities and celebratory atmospheres, help foster a sense of community and pride within the sector.

Looking ahead, the process will culminate in a Dublin shortlist announcement and the grand All Ireland Gala Dinner on Monday 18 May 2026, where regional and national winners across categories—including Best Restaurant, Best Chef, Pub of the Year, and Best Newcomer—will be crowned. Sponsors such as FBD Insurance, Henderson Foodservice, and Square have already come on board for specific awards, underscoring the event’s growing prestige.

As preparations intensify for the March dates, anticipation is building among nominees and supporters alike, with many viewing these regional nights as key milestones in championing Ireland’s vibrant culinary landscape.

Restaurants Association of Ireland award dates

Leinster Regional Awards – Tuesday March 3, 2026

Munster Regional Awards – Tuesday March 10, 2026

Ulster Regional Awards – Tuesday March 24, 2026

Connacht Regional Awards – Tuesday March 31, 2026

All Ireland Final Irish Restaurant Awards – Monday May 18, 2026

2025 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2024 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow