David Harte wins Euro-Toques Young Chef award

David Harte has been awarded Euro-Toques Young Chef 2025 at a cermony in the InterContinental Hotel, Dublin.

Finalists created dishes using rack and belly of pork from Winetavern Farm, heritage potatoes from Ballymakenny Farm, and Sissy Red Irish apples from The Apple Farm.

The competition theme, “Forgotten Foods: Honouring Ireland’s Larder,” focused on rediscovering traditional Irish ingredients and sustainable practices.

Judges included Michelin-starred chefs Mark Donald, Christina Blevins, and John Kelly, assessing execution, taste, and presentation.

Finalists visited Tipperary producers, including The Apple Farm and Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, to explore sustainable food production.

Conor Halpenny shared: “Congratulations to David Harte on winning the Euro-Toques Young Chef 2025, presented by La Rousse Foods. It’s truly inspiring to see so many young chefs, past and present, remain actively engaged with the Euro-Toques community.”

Gareth Mullins shared: “A huge thank you to all the chefs, mentors, restaurants, producers, and to La Rousse Foods for their unwavering support. This competition represents the pinnacle of achievement for emerging chefs in Ireland.”