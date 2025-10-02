Trending
Dream Cruises reveals 2026-27 itineraries from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Melaka

Singapore departures include two-night weekend getaways, three-night cruises to Penang and Phuket, and new four- and five-night cruises to Koh Samui, Pulau Redang, Bangkok, and Bali.

New departures from Port Klang and Melaka offer three-night cruises to Singapore and Penang from April 2026 to March 2027.

The season expands options for exploring Southeast Asia’s cultures and destinations.

Bookings are available for all itineraries, with departures from Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore and ICQS Terminal in Melaka.

Michael Goh shared, “We’re thrilled to welcome guests onboard for a season packed with discovery, relaxation and the vibrant cultures of Southeast Asia.”

Dream Cruises revealed 2026-27 Genting Dream itineraries, featuring two- to five-night cruises from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Melaka.

