DUSSELDORF: a walking tour

Start at the Marktplatz in the Altstadt (Old Town), where the equestrian statue of Jan Wellem and the ornate Rathaus (City Hall) set a historic tone. Take a moment to absorb the cobblestone charm and lively atmosphere of this riverside square. Stroll 5 minutes north along the Rhine Promenade, a scenic walkway with views of the river and passing boats. Pop into Hausbrauerei Zum Uerige (Berger Str. 1), a legendary Altstadt brewery known for its Altbier and hearty Rhineland dishes like pork knuckle. It’s an affordable, no-reservations spot, arrive early for a quick lunch or beer to soak up the traditional vibe.

Head 10 minutes east to Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen (K20) (Grabbeplatz 5), a premier modern art museum showcasing works by Picasso, Klee, and Warhol. Spend about 30 minutes exploring its highlights (book tickets in advance to avoid queues). The museum’s sleek design reflects Düsseldorf’s status as an art hub.

Walk 10 minutes south to Carlsplatz, a vibrant daily market with stalls offering local cheeses and pastries. Grab a sweet treat like a Berliner (jam-filled doughnut) or a coffee from a vendor like Kaffeemanufaktur, no bookings needed, perfect for a quick pick-me-up. Continue 5 minutes south to Heinrich-Heine-Allee, where you can admire the elegant Opernhaus Düsseldorf, a nod to the city’s cultural scene.

Stroll 10 minutes west to the Königsallee (Kö), Düsseldorf’s luxurious shopping boulevard, lined with designer boutiques and a tree-fringed canal. Browse the high-end stores or simply enjoy the chic atmosphere. For a cultural detour, visit the nearby Kunsthalle Düsseldorf (Grabbeplatz 4, a 5-minute walk), a contemporary art space with bold exhibitions (allow 20 minutes, ticketed entry).

End your tour at the Museum Kunstpalast (Ehrenhof 4-5), a 15-minute walk north, housed in a grand building with collections spanning Renaissance to modern art. Spend 45 minutes exploring masterpieces like Rubens’ works (book tickets in advance if possible). For a final treat, stop at Café Heinemann (Martin-Luther-Platz 32, a 5-minute walk), a renowned patisserie for a creamy Black Forest gateau or hot chocolate, evoking Düsseldorf’s refined yet welcoming spirit.

This four-hour tour weaves through Düsseldorf’s historic Altstadt, modern art scene, and culinary delights. Wear comfortable shoes, check museum ticket requirements, and embrace the city’s stylish, riverside charm.

Ireland county by county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Largest town walking tour

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Towns

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Villages

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow