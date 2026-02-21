In the beginning was the haw, there were stone walls and hawthorn trees. The stone walls were removed and the hawthorn trees, blessed with supernatural “do not touch” mysticism by forces too ancient to mess with, left un touched. Galway bay hawthorn’s are special. They have a windblown shape to them, and someone on the team suggested that they would serve as a name and a logo for a new hotel. Thus was born the Hawthorn by Galway Bay. Mighty €60m projects form small seachóirí grow.

A new five star hotel in Ireland is an event to celebrate, and celebrate we did. We made the trek to Oranmore for a hard hat tour of the hotel, set to open on May 15, with GM John Keating.

A practiced opening man having been through launches in the Caribbean, Canada and Scotland, john looked surprisingly calm as he walked us through the building site, reassuring us it would be ready and “you shuld have seen it six weeks ago.”

If any expense has been spared preparing this fine hotel, we have yet to identify it. Pre-launch rates are around €500 a night, which places it in the bargain category of its class, if not quite the basement. The first booking have been flowing in. With Dromoland and Adare both shutting for refurbishment in the coming months, it is a good time to play. The Hawthorn cannot compete with their heritage, but it can offer the comforts of modern technology.

Moe than 60pc of the rooms are suites. Total accommodations include 60 entry-level rooms, 47 junior suites, and 17 penthouse suites, with over 60pc of rooms being suites. Views across Galway Bay are a standout feature, enhanced by thoughtful landscaping and lighting. The hotel blends natural elements with modern sophistication, using extensive marble in various colours and textures for a cohesive, opulent aesthetic.

Teeing off

The original resort was the realization of a vision by Irish golfing legend Christy O’Connor Jnr, who designed the 18-hole championship course to harmonise with the coastline’s natural contours and launched in partnership with property developer Seán Mulryan.

When it opened in 1993, the site included the course and an on-site hotel with 92 rooms. The course quickly gained international prestige, hosting several high-profile professional events:

Hosted the Irish Professional Championship in 1994, won by Darren Clarke, and the European PGA’s West of Ireland Classic in 1996, where Constantino Rocca won and Padraig Harrington secured the points needed for his first Ryder Cup appearance. In recent years it has continued to host editions of the Irish PGA Championship.

The original 92-room hotel hit financial difficulties and closed in 2007. For the following decade, the site operated primarily as a golf club rather than a full resort, with the clubhouse (refurbished in 2015) taking over as the central hub for dining and events.

The property was then acquired by the Connacht Hospitality Group (owned by Peter and Paul Fitzgerald and John Carmody), who are currently transforming the site into a 114-room luxury hotel scheduled to open in Spring 2026.

Away form the hotel, the project includes a full-service destination spa (an extension to the hotel), significant bunker and drainage renovations to the course, and a further clubhouse refurbishment planned for 2026.

Outdoor and Landscaping Features

A Hawthorn scupture to the left of the entrance sets a natural tone. Overlooking the lake, a central jet feature with integrated lighting will create a dramatic effect at night. Spotlights on surrounding hawthorn trees will illuminate the view from the bar, making it ideal for evening relaxation. The jet may run less during the day due to wind concerns, especially for guests on higher floors. Terraces and balconies offer panoramic bay views, with landscaping designed to harmonise with the surroundings. Some areas include hot tubs, and the layout supports multi-generational stays with adjacent suites at the ends of corridors.

Spa and Wellness Facilities

The spa is exclusive to hotel guests, with no memberships or day passes currently available, ensuring personalised service. It features a waterfall entrance and a green marble reception desk. The thermal suite includes a warm swimming pool, large hot tub, hydrotherapy jets, heated beds, infrared and Finnish saunas, a snow room with an ice pool, and a steam room. Changing rooms are spacious, with ample lockers, private options, bathrobes, and slippers for convenience.

Upstairs, there are five treatment rooms (four singles and one double), three with showers. Rooms are generously sized with high ceilings for a sense of openness. A relaxation area offers cocooned heated beds and refreshments from a nearby pantry. Privacy screens, natural light, and ample spacing create a tranquil environment. In-room amenities are from Maison Korea, with bespoke scents inspired by local beach, heather, and herbs. Tata Harper products handle facials and anti-aging treatments. The spa flows seamlessly into other facilities, prioritizing guest comfort.

Adjacent to the spa is the gym, equipped with technical equipment and sized for hotel guests, including a few workout stations.

Bar and Dining

The bar features a striking green marble front and top, with spectacular views across Galway Bay. Its open layout incorporates natural light and an extending terrace for an airy atmosphere. Low seating encourages relaxed enjoyment of drinks and light bites.

A key collaboration is with a Michelin-style Japanese chef from KOR restaurant, who will train the team and influence the menu. This blends Irish produce with Japanese techniques, yielding innovative dishes like smoked coulis cheesecake and wasabi ice cream. The focus is on lighter evening offerings—cocktails, snacks, and small plates—avoiding heavy meals for a refined experience. This positions the bar as a sophisticated spot for casual dining and drinks.

After the tour the food and bev team kicked into action and served a casual, family, round the table tasting menu, with dishes of food arriving to be shared amongst the palate-hardened guests from Irish media. The surprise champion was Wagu form a local butcher: it’s so Wagu round the Fields of Athenry.

Selection of Canapés (duck breast, caviar from Frane)

Trish Organic Clare Island Salmon Rillette, Seaweed butter, brown bread

Balfego Bluefen Tina Tartare and Kevi Tacos, Lime, pickled ginger, sesame

Kambry Crab Salad

Planked Goatsbridge Trout, Woodland cream. Irish trout caviar, sourdough

Japanese A5 Kabe Wagyu Beef (from a butcher in Athenry) Sliced and served with chef’s selected accompaniment

Locally Dry-Aged Athenry Beef, Served with Bearnaise sauce

Grilled Rewrille Labster, Served with garlic butter

Craughwell Lamb Rack, 20-year old Di Giusti balsamic

Selection of Mini Dessorts

Red wine was Cote De Nuits-Village Rouge, Nicole Lamarche, Viticultrice À Vosne-Romanée, France

Room Descriptions

All rooms emphasize detail and luxury, with timber flooring around carpeted centers, varied marble textures (including Indian marble from the Taj Mahal region for door architraves), and bespoke elements. Entry-level rooms (114 total) start at around 40 square meters, with features like mini bars, dehumidifying mirrors, sensor-activated floor lighting for nighttime use, and multi-setting bathroom lights (romantic low, full makeup beam). Showers and floors use marble tiles, and tech includes touch panels for curtains and master lights, plus iPads controlling electronics and TVs.

Junior suites (47 total) are larger, often with electronic Murphy beds (full mattresses with top racks, not rollaways) that integrate seamlessly. Some include butler pantries. Variations in leather finishes (e.g., snakeskin in blue, tan, or greeny beige) and furniture colours ensure each room feels unique. Bespoke 3D-printed lamps, hawthorn tree motifs, and custom hangers with brass finishes and logos add personality. Bathrobes are high-quality, selected after extensive discussions. Outside doors feature leather-trimmed panels with digital indicators for “do not disturb,” room service, and check-in status. Housekeeping uses an app to avoid disruptions.

Tech automations enhance the experience: Upon entry, shades open and lights activate automatically. Everything is designed for convenience, from steamers and hair dryers in drawers to non-overpowering marble details.

Penthouse Suites

The 17 penthouse suites range from 40 to over 55 square meters, offering premium luxury. Layouts typically include a bedroom on one side, a sitting room on the other, and butler pantries in select units. Eleven have balconies, some larger for enhanced views. Variations include double units for families, double vanities in bathrooms, and super king beds (plump and high-quality). Some suites connect in groups of two or three at corridor ends, ideal for multi-generational or group stays—early bookings reflect demand for these configurations.

Suites feature hot tubs on balconies in some cases, with views of landscaped terraces and the bay. Marble and texture variations continue here, maintaining the hotel’s signature style. Like other rooms, they include all tech amenities (iPads, sensors, automated lighting/shades) and bespoke furnishings. Pricing may require a two-night minimum stay during peak summer weekends.

Galway Bay Attractions

Galway Bay offers a mix of natural beauty, history, and culture. Key attractions include: Salthill Promenade: A scenic 2km seaside walk with beaches, playgrounds, and views of the bay—perfect for strolls or cycling.

Galway City Museum: Explores local history, from medieval times to modern culture, with exhibits on the Claddagh fishing village.

Aran Islands: Accessible by ferry, these islands feature ancient forts like Dún Aonghasa, rugged cliffs, and traditional Irish culture.

Connemara National Park: Nearby hikes through mountains, bogs, and lakes, with wildlife spotting and pony treks.

Spanish Arch and Eyre Square: Historic sites in Galway City, with shops, pubs, and live music scenes.

Aquarium (Galway Atlantaquaria): Ireland’s largest, showcasing marine life from the Atlantic and bay ecosystems.

Wild Atlantic Way Drives: Coastal routes with stops at cliffs, lighthouses, and villages like Kinvara.

These spots complement the hotel’s bay views, making it an ideal base for exploration. For more, consider seasonal events like the Galway International Arts Festival in July.

