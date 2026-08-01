KEY takeaways from Thursday’s CSO figures as American inbound tourism takes a tumble

670,300 foreign visitors came to Ireland in June 2026, up 2pc.

Rolling annual was 6,818,000, up 8.8pc

Year-to-date visits reached 3,241,000, up 14.6pc.

Britain accounted for 35pc of visitors, up 4.3pc on June 2025 and down 37pc on pre-pandemic

North America down 6.8pc on June 2025 and down 39.1pc on pre-pandemic

Expenditure was €697m, up 8pc.

Average length of stay was 7.6 nights.

Inbound visitor numbers form the key high spend north American market, USA and Canada, have taken a tumble in the figures from the Central Statistics Office for June.

Of the key markets form which Ireland draws its tourism revenue, six were up and six were down, but the declines included three of the four largest source markets by volume and spend.

The Central Statistics Office has reported that 670,300 foreign visitors completed a trip to Ireland in June 2026, an increase of 2pc compared with June 2025 and no change compared with June 2024. Year-to-date overnight visits by foreign residents were estimated at 3.2m, an increase of 15pc compared with January to June 2025 and a marginal decline of 0.2pc compared with 2024. Foreign visitors stayed a total of 5.1m nights in the country, down 1pc on June 2025 and up 4pc on June 2024.

Overall inbound visitor numbers were down 36.9pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 6,818,000, up 8.8pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 3,241,000, up 14.6pc on the six months to June 2025 and down 35.8pc on pre-pandemic. A curious feature of the 2025 figures was that the proportion of inbound tourists in the first six of the years declined to 44.1pc, a whole five percentage points below the proportion for 2024, indicating foreign tourists are more likely to come later in the season.

Visitors from Britain accounted for the largest share at 35pc, compared with Continental Europe at 32pc, North America at 27pc, and the Rest of the World at 5pc. In June 2026, 49pc of overnight foreign visitors indicated the main purpose of their trip was for Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, 27pc said it was for Visiting Friends & Relatives, and 14pc of trips were for Business reasons. Visitor numbers rose for Britain (+5pc), Continental Europe (+8pc), and Rest of the World (+9pc), while visitors from North America fell (-7pc).

Expenditure by foreign visitors in June 2026 was estimated at €697m, up 8pc compared with June 2025 and up 2pc compared with June 2024. Visitors from North America accounted for €273m (39pc), Continental Europe for €244m (35pc), Britain for €135m (19pc), and the Rest of the World for €45m (6pc). The average length of stay was 7.6 nights, down from 7.9 nights in June 2025.

Figures UP

Ireland outbound was 1,429,400 in June, up 0.1pc on June 2025 and up 60.1pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 14,240,200, up 7.7pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 6,827,900, down slightly 0.1pc on June 2025 but up 66.3pc on pre-pandemic. About 47pc of the total outbound trips in the year are in the first six month period.

Ireland inbound visitor numbers in June were 670,300, up 2.4pc on June 2025 and down 36.9pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 6,818,000, up 8.8pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 3,241,000, up 14.6pc on the six months to June 2025 and down 35.8pc on pre-pandemic.

Britain in June was 234,900, up 4.3pc on June 2025 and down 37pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 2,556,600, up 4.8pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 1,258,000, up 13.1pc on the six months to June 2025 and down 31.4pc on pre-pandemic.

Europe was216,600 in June, up 7.9pc on June 2025 and down 41.9pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 2,316,300, up 7pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 1,140,000, up 7.9pc on the six months to June 2025 and down 41.9pc on pre-pandemic.

Italy was 20,300 in June, up 5.7pc on June 2025 and down 29.3pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 259,200 up 16.2pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 128,700, up 44.9pc on the dismal figures for the first six months of 2025 and 22pc behind pre-pandemic.

Belgium, Luxemburg and Netherlands was 28,900 in June, up 23pc on June 2025. Rolling annual was 286,100, up 11.9pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was146,200, up 29pc on the first six months of 2025.

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden was10,800 in June, up 10.2pc on June 2025. Rolling annual was 153,800, up 10.6pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 73,800, up 10.3pc on the first six months of 2025.

Figures DOWN

North America was 183,300 in June, down 6.8pc on June 2025 and down 39.1pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 1,559,800, up 12.6pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 695,200, up 5.9pc on the six months to June 2025 and down 37.6pc on pre-pandemic.

Germany was 54,300 in June, down 0.9pc on June 2025 and down 38.6pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 460,900, up 6.1pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 221,700, up 14.3pc on the six months to June 2025 and down 41.5pc on pre-pandemic.

France was 29,600 in June, down 8.9pc on June 2025 and down 41.4pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 353,600 down 5.8pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 167,900, down 1.4pc on the six months to June 2025 and down 42.2pc on pre-pandemic.

Spain and Portugal was 24.300 in June, down 6.1pc on June 2025 and down 40.3pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 307,300 down 8.7pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 145,100, down 7.7pc on the six months to June 2025 and down 29.9pc on pre pandemic.

Australia and New Zealand was 14,400 in June, down 5.9pc on June 2025 and down 42.6pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 126,100 down 1.6pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 50,400, up 2.4pc on the first six months of 2025 and 44.7pc behind pre-pandemic.

USA was 155,200 in June, down 6.75pc on June 2025 and down 39.1pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 1,374,300, up 13.8pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 600,400, up 8pc on the first six months of 2025 and down 37.6pc on pre-pandemic.

Canada was 27,900 in June, down 8.2pc on June 2025. Rolling annual was 224,400, up 23.4pc on the twelve months to June 2025. The total for the first six months of 2026 was 94,500, up 9.2pc on the first six months of 2025.



External link to CSO release

Summary of CSO and other information rom the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation

Ireland Inbound Visitors from all markets

Ireland Inbound Visitors from Europe form the Central Statistics Office

Ireland Inbound Visitors from North America from the Central Statistics Office

Ireland Inbound Visitors from Britain form the Central Statistics Office

Destination guides to Ireland’s counties

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

CSO inbound tourism stats for Ireland

Overall – Australia/NZ – Benelux – Britain – Canada – Europe – France – Germany – Italy – North Anerica – Scandinavia – Spain/Portugal – USA – Outbound –