FRANKFURT: a walking tour

Start at the Römerberg, Frankfurt’s historic heart, where the picturesque Römer (City Hall) with its stepped gables anchors a charming square. Take a moment to admire the half-timbered houses and the Justice Fountain. Pop into the Römer for a quick look at its Emperor’s Hall (small entry fee, 10 minutes).

Stroll 5 minutes south across the Main River via the Eiserner Steg, an iconic iron footbridge offering views of Frankfurt’s skyline. Head to Apfelwein Wagner (Schweizer Str. 71, Sachsenhausen), a 10-minute walk, a traditional tavern known for its apple wine (Apfelwein) and affordable Hessian dishes like Handkäs mit Musik (marinated cheese). It’s a no-reservations spot, arrive early for a quick lunch to soak up the lively, local vibe.

Walk 10 minutes north back across the river to the Städel Museum (Schaumainkai 63), a world-class art museum with works by Dürer, Rembrandt, and Monet. Spend about 45 minutes exploring its highlights (book tickets in advance to avoid queues). The museum’s riverside setting adds to its appeal.

Continue 10 minutes east along the Mainkai to the Historisches Museum Frankfurt (Saalhof 1), near the Römerberg. This museum offers a glimpse into Frankfurt’s past with engaging exhibits. Spend 20 minutes browsing (ticketed entry). Nearby, wander through the New Old Town, a reconstructed area with charming lanes and shops.

Head 10 minutes north to Zeil, Frankfurt’s bustling shopping street, lined with modern boutiques and department stores. For a sweet treat, stop at Hoppenworth & Ploch (Zeil 127), a sleek café known for its artisan coffee and Black Forest gateau, no bookings needed, but be prompt to avoid crowds.

End your tour at the Palmengarten (Siesmayerstraße 61), a 15-minute walk or short tram ride northwest (tram line 16). This lush botanical garden features exotic plants and serene paths. Spend 45 minutes strolling through its greenhouses and grounds (ticketed entry, book ahead if possible). For a final treat, grab a strudel or hot chocolate at Café Siesmayer (Siesmayerstraße 59, adjacent to the Palmengarten), a refined patisserie with a relaxed vibe.

This four-hour tour weaves through Frankfurt’s historic core, modern flair, and culinary delights. Wear comfortable shoes, check attraction ticket requirements, and embrace the city’s dynamic mix of old and new.

