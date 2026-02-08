Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»HELSINKI: a walking tour

HELSINKI: a walking tour

0
By on Ireland

Start at the Senate Square, Helsinki’s neoclassical heart, dominated by the white-domed Helsinki Cathedral. Take a moment to admire the elegant square, flanked by the Government Palace and University of Helsinki. A quick visit inside the cathedral (free entry, 10 minutes) reveals its serene, minimalist interior.

Stroll 5 minutes south to the Market Square (Kauppatori), a lively waterfront market buzzing with vendors selling Finnish crafts and fresh produce. Pop into Café Kappeli (Eteläesplanadi 1, a 5-minute walk), a historic glass-walled café with views of the Esplanade Park. Grab a quick, affordable korvapuusti (cinnamon bun) or coffee, no reservations needed, but arrive early to secure a table and soak up the elegant ambience.

Head 10 minutes north to the Uspenski Cathedral (Kanavakatu 1), a striking red-brick Orthodox church with golden domes. Spend 15 minutes exploring its ornate interior and icons (free entry). The cathedral’s hilltop perch offers views over Helsinki’s harbour, evoking the city’s Russian-influenced past.

Walk 10 minutes west along the Esplanadi, a leafy boulevard lined with boutiques, to Stockmann Department Store (Aleksanterinkatu 52), Helsinki’s premier shopping destination. Browse briefly, then detour to Fazer Café (Kluuvikatu 3, a 5-minute walk), a beloved institution since 1891, for a rich hot chocolate or a slice of runebergintorttu (almond cake). No bookings needed, but be prompt to avoid queues.

See also  GENEVA: a walking tour

Continue 15 minutes southwest to the Temppeliaukio Church (Lutherinkatu 3), a unique rock-hewn church with a copper dome, blending modernist design with natural beauty. Spend 20 minutes admiring its serene interior (small entry fee, check times). The surrounding Hietalahti area offers a glimpse of Helsinki’s laid-back residential charm.

End your tour at the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma (Mannerheiminaukio 2, a 10-minute walk east), a sleek, curvilinear building showcasing cutting-edge Finnish and international art. Spend 45 minutes exploring its thought-provoking exhibitions (book tickets in advance if possible). For a final treat, grab a pulla (cardamom bun) or hot chocolate at Café Regatta (Merikannontie 8, a 15-minute walk or short tram ride, tram 2), a quirky seaside café with a cosy, Nordic vibe.

This four-hour tour weaves through Helsinki’s historic core, modern design, and culinary delights. Wear comfortable shoes, check attraction ticket requirements, and embrace the city’s cool, coastal spirit.

See also  BELGRADE: A walking tour

Ireland county by county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Largest town walking tour

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

See also  ARKLOW in Ireland’s county WICKLOW: A walking tour

Towns

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Villages

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Related posts:

LUCAN in Ireland’s county DUBLIN: A walking tour COLERAINE in Ireland’s county DERRY: A walking tour ANTRIM town: A walking tour CARRICKFERGUS in Ireland’s county ANTRIM: A walking tour
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.