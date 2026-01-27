Instagrammable GALWAY: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Kylemore Abbey: A 19th-century Benedictine monastery with Gothic architecture and a walled garden, ideal for capturing romantic estate shots. Located at Connemara, Co. Galway, H91 VR90.

Galway Cathedral: A 1960s limestone cathedral with a green dome and intricate mosaics, perfect for grand architectural photography. Located at Gaol Rd., Galway, Co. Galway, H91 A780.

Eyre Square: A central plaza with historic cannons, a fountain, and colourful shopfronts, offering lively urban backdrops. Located at Eyre Square, Galway, Co. Galway, H91 YR67.

Salthill Promenade: A coastal walkway with Atlantic views and the Blackrock Diving Tower, ideal for scenic seaside shots. Located at Salthill, Galway, Co. Galway, H91 TK5N.

Connemara National Park: A 2,957-hectare park with rugged mountains and Diamond Hill trails, perfect for dramatic landscape photography. Located at Letterfrack, Co. Galway, H91 KX66.

Spanish Arch: A 16th-century stone arch by the River Corrib, offering historic and riverside photo opportunities. Located at Long Walk, Galway, Co. Galway, H91 YX29.

Inis Mór (Aran Islands): A rugged island with stone-walled fields and Dun Aonghasa fort, ideal for ancient and coastal shots. Located off Kilronan, Co. Galway, F28 XW63.

Clifden Castle: A 19th-century Gothic ruin with ivy-covered walls and ocean views, perfect for moody heritage photography. Located near Clifden, Co. Galway, H71 XK59.

Dog’s Bay: A white-sand beach with turquoise waters and dune backdrops, ideal for serene coastal photography. Located at Roundstone, Co. Galway, H91 YX20.

Corcomroe Abbey: A 13th-century Cistercian monastery ruin with carved stone arches, offering atmospheric historical shots. Located near Ballyvaughan, Co. Galway, H91 KX51.

Instagrammable locations

County Galway:

Ireland’s county Galway offers a delightful mix of cultural heritage and coastal beauty, with Galway City’s Latin Quarter showcasing historic streets and traditional music venues. The Connemara National Park provides hiking trails through rugged mountains and bogs, while the Aran Islands offer ancient stone forts like Dún Aonghasa. Other favourite stop is ithe Kylemore Abbey’s Victorian gardens and coastal cliffs. Galway is Ireland’s second largest county by size (5,939 sq km) and fifth largest by population (277,737). Population peaked at 440,198 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 148,340 in 1966. In terms of hospitality, Galway is Ireland’s third most visited tourist county with around 1,028,000 international visitors per year.

