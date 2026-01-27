Castletown House: A Palladian mansion with grand interiors and sprawling parklands, ideal for capturing stately architecture and gardens. Located at Celbridge, Co. Kildare, W23 V9H3.

Curragh Plains: A 2,000-hectare open plain with rolling grasslands and grazing sheep, perfect for expansive landscape photography. Located near Newbridge, Co. Kildare, R56 XE37.

Lullymore Heritage Park: A 60-acre park with recreated ancient dwellings, fairy trails, and boglands, offering whimsical historical shots. Located at Lullymore, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, R51 K729.

Pollardstown Fen: A rare alkaline fen with boardwalks, wildflowers, and wildlife, ideal for serene nature photography. Located near Newbridge, Co. Kildare, W12 YX26.

Maynooth Castle: A 13th-century Norman castle ruin with stone keep and arched gateways, perfect for medieval heritage shots. Located at Main St., Maynooth, Co. Kildare, W23 F8D7.

Oughterard: Stunning hilltop graveyard where Arthur Guinness ins brjuied with views across the central plain. W23 R284

St. Brigid’s Cathedral: A 13th-century Gothic cathedral with a round tower and stained-glass windows, ideal for religious architectural photography. Located at Market Square, Kildare, Co. Kildare, R51 KX06.

Japanese Gardens at Tully: A meticulously designed garden with pagodas, bridges, and cherry blossoms, offering tranquil, artistic shots. Located at Tully, Kildare, Co. Kildare, R51 YW25.

Liffey Valley: A scenic riverside with walking trails and lush greenery along the River Liffey, perfect for peaceful waterside photography. Located near Celbridge, Co. Kildare, W23 X9P4.

Donadea Forest Park: A 243-hectare woodland with a lake, castle ruins, and a 9/11 memorial, ideal for forest and historical shots. Located at Donadea, Co. Kildare, W91 DK15.

Clonfert Pet Farm: A charming farm with animals, vintage tractors, and colourful flowerbeds, perfect for rustic, family-friendly photography. Located at Clonfert, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, W23 YX29.

Instagrammable locations

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County Kildare:

Ireland’s county Kildare blends historic sites with lush countryside, with the National Stud and Japanese Gardens offering a unique mix of equine heritage and serene landscapes. Castletown House, a grand Palladian mansion, provides historical insights, while the Curragh’s open plains are ideal for walking. The ancient Hill of Allen adds archaeological depth, making Kildare an engaging stop for culture and nature. The new Shackleton Experience has opened in Athy. Kildare is Ireland’s eighth smallest county by size (1,694 square km) and seventh largest by population (247,774). Population reached its lowest point, 57,892 in 1936. In terms of hospitality, Kildare is Ireland’s 15th most visited tourist county with around 168,000 international visitors per year.

Introduction – Adventure – Anthem – Archaeology – Attractions – Awards – Birdwatching – Camping – Castles– Churches – Contact list – Cycling – Dining – Equestrian – Festivals – Fishing – Folklore – Gardens – Golf – Graveyards – Happening – Haunted – Highest – Hiking – History – Holy Wells – Hotels – Hotels top 8 – Hunting & shooting – Instagrammable – Itineraries – Largest town – Luxury – MICE – Movies – Music – Name – New – Novelists – Off the beaten track – Poets – Pubs – Quotes – Random Facts – Restaurant Awards – Sacred Places – Saints – Songs – Spas – Sports – Sunsets – Sustainable – Things to do – Towns – Video – Villages – Walking – Wanderlist – Weddings – Wild swimming – Writers – 1837 – 1846 – 1852 – 1909 – 1955 – 1980 –