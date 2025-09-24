Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Latest in series of Restaurants Association hospitality meetings scheduled for Cork this evening

Adrian Cummins CEO of the Restaurants Association
The Restaurants Association of Ireland will host a hospitality meeting at Metropole Hotel in Cork this evening as part of a series of meetings through the country.

Discussions centre on reinstating the 9pc VAT rate for tourism and hospitality, reduced from 13.5pc during the pandemic.

Updates cover pension auto-enrolment, delayed until September 2026, and minimum wage increases adding to sector costs.

Attendees share insights on challenges like energy and food price rises, with over 612 food-led businesses closing since the VAT hike.

Upcoming regional meetings include Limerick on 29 September, Sligo on 6 October, and others through October.

  • Limerick – Monday, 29th September, 9:30am at Radisson Blu Limerick 
  • Sligo – Monday, 6th October, 9:30am at Radisson Blu Sligo 
  • Westmeath – Wednesday, 8th October, 9:30am at Radisson Blu Athlone 
  • Monaghan – Monday, 13th October, 9:30am at the Hillgrove Hotel 
  • Kilkenny – Monday, 20th October, 9:30am at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel 
  • Galway – Wednesday, 22nd October, 9:30am at The Galmont Hotel 
  • Kildare – Wednesday, 29th October, 9:30am at Lawlors of Naas
