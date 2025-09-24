Latest in series of Restaurants Association hospitality meetings scheduled for Cork this evening

The Restaurants Association of Ireland will host a hospitality meeting at Metropole Hotel in Cork this evening as part of a series of meetings through the country.
Discussions centre on reinstating the 9pc VAT rate for tourism and hospitality, reduced from 13.5pc during the pandemic.
Updates cover pension auto-enrolment, delayed until September 2026, and minimum wage increases adding to sector costs.
Attendees share insights on challenges like energy and food price rises, with over 612 food-led businesses closing since the VAT hike.
Upcoming regional meetings include Limerick on 29 September, Sligo on 6 October, and others through October.
- Limerick – Monday, 29th September, 9:30am at Radisson Blu Limerick
- Sligo – Monday, 6th October, 9:30am at Radisson Blu Sligo
- Westmeath – Wednesday, 8th October, 9:30am at Radisson Blu Athlone
- Monaghan – Monday, 13th October, 9:30am at the Hillgrove Hotel
- Kilkenny – Monday, 20th October, 9:30am at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel
- Galway – Wednesday, 22nd October, 9:30am at The Galmont Hotel
- Kildare – Wednesday, 29th October, 9:30am at Lawlors of Naas