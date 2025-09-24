Latest in series of Restaurants Association hospitality meetings scheduled for Cork this evening

Adrian Cummins CEO of the Restaurants Association

The Restaurants Association of Ireland will host a hospitality meeting at Metropole Hotel in Cork this evening as part of a series of meetings through the country.

Discussions centre on reinstating the 9pc VAT rate for tourism and hospitality, reduced from 13.5pc during the pandemic.

Updates cover pension auto-enrolment, delayed until September 2026, and minimum wage increases adding to sector costs.

Attendees share insights on challenges like energy and food price rises, with over 612 food-led businesses closing since the VAT hike.

Upcoming regional meetings include Limerick on 29 September, Sligo on 6 October, and others through October.