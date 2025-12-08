Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Una Burns of Charlie's Bar

WATCH: Charlie’s Bar Enniskillen releases Christmas Ad for 2025 with theme of carers

Food & B, News & Knowledge

Charlie’s Bar Enniskillen has released its Christmas Ad for 2025 with the theme of carers.

The bar shot to fame in 2023 for their low budget film following an elderly man’s lonely walk through town before finding company in the pub, which achieved six million views.

The bar was originally named, ‘The White Star’ It has been in the Burns family since 1944, when Charlie plied his trade serving farmers, locals and American troops stationed nearby at Castle Archdale. When he retired, his son Gerry took over the running of the business and renamed if Charlie’s. Gerry handed over to Una Burns in 2020.

The theme for 2025 is carers:

Some people give everything they have,

Even on the days they have very little left

Look out for carers, the quiet heroes,

The ones who keep going this Christmas

Filming & Editing is bt CrossboxMarketing

Music is by Sophie Frances Cooke (Frances):

Don’t worry about me ‘ll feel the fear for you,

I’ll cry your tears for you

I’ll do anything I can to make you comfortable

Even if I fall down when you’re not around

Don’t worry about me, don’t worry about me

