Instagrammable DONEGAL: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Slieve League Cliffs: Towering 601-metre cliffs along the Atlantic, offering dramatic coastal views and rugged landscape shots. Located at Carrick, Co. Donegal, F94 C2R2.

Malin Head: Ireland’s northernmost point with wild ocean vistas and a weathered signal tower, ideal for stormy seascape photography. Located at Malin Head, Co. Donegal, F93 YX2W.

Fanad Head Lighthouse: A 19th-century lighthouse on a rocky peninsula, perfect for capturing coastal beauty and maritime charm. Located at Fanad, Co. Donegal, F92 C9X2.

Glenveagh Castle: A 19th-century baronial castle with manicured gardens and a loch, ideal for fairy-tale architectural shots. Located at Church Hill, Co. Donegal, F92 A722.

Doe Castle: A 15th-century tower house by Sheephaven Bay, offering historic stonework and waterside backdrops. Located at Cashel, Creeslough, Co. Donegal, F92 YX52.

Ards Forest Park: A 480-hectare park with woodland trails, beaches, and salt marshes, perfect for diverse nature photography. Located at Sheephaven Bay, Co. Donegal, F92 XW83.

Errigal Mountain: Donegal’s highest peak at 751 metres, with a conical shape and sweeping valley views, ideal for mountain landscape shots. Located near Dunlewey, Co. Donegal, F92 W6X0.

Poisoned Glen: A glacial valley with a ruined church and jagged peaks, offering moody, mystical photo opportunities. Located near Dunlewey, Co. Donegal, F92 A8X7.

Ballymastocker Bay: A golden sandy beach with turquoise waters, perfect for serene coastal and sunset photography. Located at Portsalon, Co. Donegal, F92 X4C2.

Gweedore Windmill: A restored 19th-century windmill with stone walls and a coastal backdrop, ideal for rustic heritage shots. Located at Bunbeg, Gweedore, Co. Donegal, F94 YX71.

Instagrammable locations

County Donegal:

Ireland’s county Donegal is a land of wild coastlines and Gaelic heritage, with Slieve League’s towering sea cliffs offering some of Europe’s highest coastal views. Glenveagh National Park features a historic castle and sprawling gardens amidst rugged mountains. The beaches of Bundoran and the traditional tweed workshops of Ardara make Donegal an engaging destination for nature and cultural enthusiasts. The Grianan of Aileach stone fort adds ancient intrigue and splendid views. Donegal is Ireland’s fourth largest county by size (4,830 square km) and 13th largest by population (167,084). Population peaked at 296,448 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 108,344 in 1971. In terms of hospitality, Donegal is also Ireland’s 13th most visited tourist county with around 199,000 international visitors per year.

