Instagrammable KERRY: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Ring of Kerry: A 179km scenic coastal road with rugged cliffs, beaches, and mountain views, ideal for capturing sweeping landscapes. Located along N70, Co. Kerry, V93 A7WD.

Killarney National Park: A 10,289-hectare park with lakes, Muckross House, and Torc Waterfall, perfect for nature and heritage photography. Located at Muckross, Killarney, Co. Kerry, V93 X253.

Dingle Peninsula: A coastal region with dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches like Inch, and Slea Head views, ideal for wild seascape shots. Located near Dingle, Co. Kerry, V92 Y33F.

Ross Castle: A 15th-century tower house by Lough Leane with stone walls and lake views, perfect for historic photography. Located at Ross Rd., Killarney, Co. Kerry, V93 V304.

Skellig Michael: A UNESCO-listed island with a 6th-century monastic settlement and puffin colonies, offering rugged, ancient shots. Located off Portmagee, Co. Kerry, V23 YX08.

Gap of Dunloe: A narrow mountain pass with lakes and rocky terrain, ideal for dramatic landscape and trail photography. Located near Killarney, Co. Kerry, V93 XW8R.

Ladies View: A lookout point with panoramic views of Killarney’s lakes and mountains, perfect for sweeping vista shots. Located at N71, Kenmare, Co. Kerry, V93 X3Y8.

Ballybunion Beach: A sandy beach with sea caves and cliff walks, offering dynamic coastal and sunset photography. Located at Ballybunion, Co. Kerry, V31 YX27.

Derrynane House: A historic home of Daniel O’Connell with lush gardens and a beach, ideal for heritage and seaside shots. Located at Derrynane, Caherdaniel, Co. Kerry, V23 XW94.

Valentia Island Lighthouse: A 19th-century lighthouse with slate cliffs and Atlantic views, perfect for maritime and coastal photography. Located at Cromwell Point, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry, V23 XW20.

Instagrammable locations

County Kerry:

Ireland’s county Kerry is renowned for its dramatic landscapes, with the Ring of Kerry offering scenic drives past lakes and coastal cliffs. Killarney National Park features the serene Lakes of Killarney and historic Muckross House, while Dingle’s coastal trails and dolphin-watching opportunities add natural allure. Accessible by seasonal ferry, the Skellig Islands’ ancient monastic ruins make Kerry a compelling choice for outdoor adventure and history. Kerry is Ireland’s fifth largest county by size (4,701 square km) and 15th largest by population (156,458). Population peaked at 293,880 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 112,785 in 1966. In terms of hospitality, Kerry is Ireland’s fourth most visited tourist county with around 877,000 international visitors per year.

