LEEDS: a walking tour

Starting Point: Leeds City Square

Begin your tour at 10:00 AM in Leeds City Square, a bustling hub in the heart of the city, surrounded by grand Victorian buildings and statues, including the Black Prince. This lively square, with its mix of historic architecture and modern energy, sets the scene much like Paris’s vibrant districts. Take a moment to admire the Old Post Office and the Queens Hotel, soaking up the area’s elegant yet approachable vibe.

10:15 AM – Coffee at Laynes Espresso (10 minutes’ walk, ~600 m)

Walk east along The Headrow to Laynes Espresso (16 New Station St), a beloved independent coffee shop near Leeds Station. This cosy, minimalist spot, known for its artisanal coffee, mirrors the Parisian charm of Angelina. Order a flat white or a rich hot chocolate, paired with a fresh pastry or a slice of cake from their curated menu. The intimate atmosphere, with baristas passionate about their craft, makes it a perfect start. Spend about 30 minutes here, enjoying the warm ambiance and a quick bite.

10:50 AM – Explore Briggate and the Arcades (10 minutes’ walk, ~500 m)

From Laynes, head north to Briggate, Leeds’ historic high street, lined with charming shops and Victorian architecture. Continue into the Victoria Quarter and County Arcade, stunning covered arcades with ornate mosaics and glass ceilings, evoking the elegance of Paris’s Place Vendôme. Browse boutique shops or simply admire the intricate details, like the stained-glass domes. This area’s blend of history and luxury makes it a highlight. Spend about 20 minutes strolling and soaking in the architectural beauty.

11:15 AM – Leeds Art Gallery and The Tiled Hall Café (5 minutes’ walk, ~300 m)

Walk west to Leeds Art Gallery (The Headrow), a cultural gem housing works by English artists like Henry Moore and local Yorkshire talent. The adjacent Tiled Hall Café, with its spectacular Victorian tiled walls, offers a quick cultural stop akin to the Paris tour’s nod to the Opéra. Spend about 30 minutes exploring the gallery’s highlights (free entry) and snapping photos of the café’s dazzling interior, even if you don’t stop for a drink. The gallery’s compact size makes it perfect for a brief visit.

11:50 AM – Lunch at Friends of Ham (10 minutes’ walk, ~600 m)

Head south to Friends of Ham (4-8 New Station St), a rustic deli and bar near the station, known for its charcuterie and craft beer. This intimate spot, with its wooden tables and chalkboard menus, echoes Chartier’s affordable, historic charm. Order a sharing board of cured meats, cheeses, and pickles, paired with a local ale or non-alcoholic option. Arrive early to secure a table, as it’s a local favourite. Spend about 45 minutes enjoying a hearty, budget-friendly lunch in this lively setting.

12:45 PM – Stroll through Millennium Square and Leeds Civic Quarter (5 minutes’ walk, ~400 m)

After lunch, walk north to Millennium Square, a modern plaza framed by the grand Leeds Civic Hall with its golden owls and clock tower. This area, with its mix of civic pride and open space, feels like a Leeds equivalent to Paris’s grand public squares. Continue along Calverley Street, passing the Leeds Town Hall, a Victorian masterpiece with intricate stonework. Spend about 15 minutes on this short stroll, admiring the architecture and the square’s vibrant atmosphere.

1:05 PM – Leeds Kirkgate Market (10 minutes’ walk, ~700 m)

Head east to Leeds Kirkgate Market, one of Europe’s largest covered markets, with its iconic Victorian ironwork and bustling stalls. This lively hub, where locals shop for everything from fresh produce to vintage finds, mirrors the eclectic energy of Paris’s Rue de Rivoli. Wander through the historic 1904 hall, perhaps stopping at a stall for a quick snack like a Yorkshire pudding wrap. Spend about 20 minutes exploring the market’s vibrant aisles and soaking up its local charm.

1:30 PM – Afternoon Treat at Mrs Atha’s (5 minutes’ walk, ~400 m)

Walk north to Mrs Atha’s (18 Central Rd), a quirky, retro-inspired café known for its superb coffee and homemade cakes. This cosy spot, with its mismatched furniture and warm vibe, is ideal for a quick afternoon treat, much like Angelina’s hot chocolate stop. Try a slice of their signature carrot cake or a decadent hot chocolate with whipped cream. Spend about 30 minutes here, relaxing and savouring the sweet moment.

2:05 PM – Visit the Leeds Corn Exchange (5 minutes’ walk, ~300 m)

Head east to the Leeds Corn Exchange (Call Lane), a stunning Victorian building with a domed roof, now home to independent shops and boutiques. Its grand architecture and creative vibe make it a cultural stop akin to the Louvre or Musée d’Orsay. Spend about 20 minutes browsing the unique stores or simply admiring the intricate interior, a testament to Leeds’ industrial past.

2:30 PM – Conclude at the Leeds Waterfront (10 minutes’ walk, ~700 m)

End your tour at the Leeds Waterfront along the River Aire, a revitalised area with charming walkways and historic buildings. Pause at The Tetley (Hunslet Rd), a contemporary art space and bar in a former brewery, for a final drink or coffee. Its industrial-chic vibe and riverside views offer a serene finish, much like the Paris tour’s proximity to the Seine and Musée d’Orsay. Spend about 30 minutes here, reflecting on your tour with a craft beer or tea, enjoying the waterfront’s calm ambiance.

Total Walking Distance: Approximately 3.

6 km, easily walkable in four hours with stops.

Timing: The tour runs from 10:00 AM to around 3:00 PM, allowing a leisurely pace.

Cost: Expect to spend £15-25 per person for food and drinks (eg £5-8 at Laynes, £10-15 at Friends of Ham, £3-5 at Mrs Atha’s). Most places accept card payments, and Leeds Art Gallery is free.

Tips: Wear comfortable shoes for cobbled areas in the arcades and market. Friends of Ham can get busy, so arrive by 11:50 AM for lunch. Check The Tetley’s hours, as it may close early on weekdays.Why This Tour?: Like the Paris walk, this itinerary blends authentic, affordable dining (Friends of Ham, Mrs Atha’s) with cultural landmarks (Leeds Art Gallery, Corn Exchange) and iconic sights (Briggate, Waterfront), capturing Leeds’ industrial heritage and modern vibrancy in a compact, flavourful journey

