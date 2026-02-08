LILLE: a walking tour

Begin your tour at 10:00 AM in Praça do Comércio, Lisbon’s grand waterfront square on the Tagus River, framed by elegant 18th-century arcades and the iconic Rua Augusta Arch. This majestic plaza, with its yellow Pombaline buildings, sets a vibrant tone akin to the Paris tour’s start near Printemps. Pause to admire the equestrian statue of King José I and the river views, soaking up the square’s historic grandeur.

10:15 AM – Coffee at Café A Brasileira (10 minutes’ walk, ~700 m)

Walk north through the Baixa district along Rua Augusta, a lively pedestrian street with mosaic pavements, to Café A Brasileira (Rua Garrett 120, Chiado). This historic café, opened in 1905, is a Lisbon institution with Art Deco interiors and a literary past, frequented by poet Fernando Pessoa. Order a bica (espresso) and a pastel de nata (custard tart), mirroring Angelina’s indulgent stop in Paris. Sit outside to watch the Chiado bustle. Spend about 30 minutes here, savouring the coffee and ambiance.

10:50 AM – Explore Chiado’s Elegant Streets (5 minutes’ walk, ~300 m)

From A Brasileira, wander through Chiado, Lisbon’s chic cultural district, known for its elegant shops and historic theatres. Stroll along Rua do Carmo, passing the ornate Elevador de Santa Justa, a 19th-century iron lift with neo-Gothic details. The area’s sophisticated charm and boutique-lined streets evoke the elegance of Paris’s Place Vendôme. Spend about 20 minutes exploring, perhaps browsing bookshops like Livraria Bertrand, the world’s oldest bookstore.

11:15 AM – Carmo Convent (5 minutes’ walk, ~200 m)

Head to the Carmo Convent (Largo do Carmo), a hauntingly beautiful Gothic ruin with roofless arches open to the sky, reminiscent of the Paris tour’s cultural stops like the Opéra. The convent’s small archaeological museum displays artefacts from Portugal’s history. Spend about 30 minutes here (entry ~€5), admiring the skeletal structure and soaking in the serene atmosphere of this historic site, a survivor of the 1755 earthquake.

11:50 AM – Lunch at Cervejaria Ramiro (15 minutes’ walk or 5-minute tram, ~1.2 km)

Walk or take the iconic Tram 28 east to Cervejaria Ramiro (Avenida Almirante Reis 1), a legendary seafood restaurant with a lively, no-reservations vibe akin to Chartier. Known for its fresh shellfish, order a plate of amêijoas à Bulhão Pato (clams in garlic sauce) or gambas à guilho (garlic prawns) for a hearty, affordable meal (~€15-20 per person). Arrive early to avoid queues. The bustling, tiled interior adds to the authentic experience. Spend about 45 minutes enjoying lunch.

12:45 PM – Stroll to Rossio Square (10 minutes’ walk, ~800 m)

Head west back to Rossio Square (Praça Dom Pedro IV), a historic plaza with wavy black-and-white mosaics and the grand Dona Maria II National Theatre. This lively square, with its fountains and Baroque architecture, mirrors the Paris tour’s vibrant public spaces. Spend about 15 minutes strolling, perhaps pausing to admire the Column of Pedro IV and the surrounding Pombaline buildings.

1:05 PM – Afternoon Treat at Pastéis de Belém (15 minutes’ walk or 10-minute tram, ~1.5 km)

Take a short tram ride (or walk) west to Pastéis de Belém (Rua de Belém 84-92), the iconic bakery famous for its original pastéis de nata. This historic spot, with its blue-tiled walls and bustling counter, is a must-visit, much like Angelina’s hot chocolate stop. Order a warm custard tart sprinkled with cinnamon and a coffee (~€3-5). Sit in the labyrinthine dining rooms for a quick break. Spend about 30 minutes here, savouring the iconic treat.

1:40 PM – Belém Tower (10 minutes’ walk, ~700 m)

Walk west along the Tagus River to Belém Tower, a 16th-century Manueline fortress and UNESCO World Heritage Site. This ornate limestone tower, with its intricate carvings, is a cultural gem akin to the Louvre or Musée d’Orsay. Spend about 20 minutes admiring the exterior (entry ~€6, optional) and the riverside views, soaking in Lisbon’s maritime history.

2:05 PM – Conclude at LX Factory (15 minutes’ walk or 5-minute tram, ~1.2 km)

End your tour at LX Factory (Rua Rodrigues de Faria 103), a trendy industrial complex in Alcântara with street art, boutiques, and cafés. Stop at Landeau Chocolate for a final treat, a decadent chocolate cake and coffee in a hip, creative setting, echoing the Paris tour’s upscale finale. Spend about 35 minutes exploring the vibrant courtyards and enjoying the artsy vibe, perhaps planning an evening at nearby Doca de Santo for riverside dining.

Four-Hour City Tour of Lille

Total Walking Distance: Approximately 4.

6 km (or less with tram use), manageable in four hours with stops.

Timing: The tour runs from 10:00 AM to around 2:40 PM, allowing a leisurely pace.

Cost: Expect to spend €25-40 per person for food and drinks (eg., €5-8 at A Brasileira, €15-20 at Ramiro, €3-5 at Pastéis de Belém), plus ~€5-10 for Carmo Convent or Belém Tower entry. Most places accept card payments.

Tips: Wear comfortable shoes for Lisbon’s hilly, cobbled streets. Arrive at Ramiro by 12:00 PM to avoid crowds, as reservations aren’t accepted. Check Tram 28 schedules for efficiency. Consider a Viva Viagem card for tram rides (~€0.50 per trip).

Why This Tour?: Like the Paris walk, this itinerary blends authentic, affordable dining (Ramiro, Pastéis de Belém) with cultural landmarks (Carmo Convent, Belém Tower) and iconic sights (Praça do Comércio, Rossio), capturing Lisbon’s historic charm and modern vibrancy in a compact, flavourful journey.

