Expanding: PortAventura World opens Makamanu Jungle Adventure Trek, its second new ride in a fortnight

PortAventura opened “Makamanu Jungle, The Adventure Trek” in the Polynesia area.

The 135-metre route features elevated pathways, rope tunnels and bridges.

18 elevated tree-house cabins are integrated along the trail.

A harness rope course is available for more intense experiences.

A Refresh Point joins those in the Far West, China and México areas.

PortAventura World has opened “Makamanu Jungle, The Adventure Trek”, a new outdoor family adventure experience transforming the Polynesia area of PortAventura Park into an immersive jungle trek surrounded by tropical vegetation. Inspired by an ancient volcanic quarry hidden deep in the jungle, the 135-metre route reimagines the existing landscape through elevated pathways, rope tunnels, bridges and raised structures. The experience transports visitors into a world of adventure and exploration, woven seamlessly into the park’s natural surroundings.

The main features include 18 elevated tree-house cabins integrated along the trail, 20 rope tunnels, 3 net ladders, 4 slides, and a four-storey central structure with different adventure levels adapted to a wide range of visitor profiles. A harness rope course is available for those looking for a more intense experience. The new zone also features a Refresh Point, joining those already available in the Far West, China and México areas.

The experience reinterprets the space as a long-forgotten corner of the jungle, providing varied challenges suitable for all ages. The opening follows the launch of Coral Bay at Caribe Aquatic Park earlier this month, marking a double-feature expansion for PortAventura World this summer.