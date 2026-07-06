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Michelle Daniels country manager Viva Cruises
Michelle Daniels country manager Viva Cruises

VIVA Cruises adds two culinary-themed itineraries to its 2026 programme

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  • The five-night Normandy sailing departs Paris on 8 December.
  • All excursions come included in the price from €1695 per person.
  • The eight-night Douro sailing departs on 6 October with prices from €3750 per person.
  • Guests enjoy wine pairings and Michelin-starred dining on the Normandy cruise.
  • The Douro itinerary features visits to wine estates and Port cellars.

VIVA Cruises has added two culinary-themed itineraries to its 2026 programme. The new sailings focus on food and wine experiences along the Seine and Douro rivers.

The five-night Culinary Cruise France – A Taste of Normandy on VIVA BEYOND departs Paris on 8 December and visits Les Andelys, Rouen, Caudebec-en-Caux, Vernon, Poissy and Conflans. Prices start from €1695 per person. All excursions feature in the package. Guests take part in exclusive wine pairings with master of wine Romana Echensperger, a festive fine-dining experience with Michelin-starred chef David Goerne at G.a restaurant in Manoir de Rétival, a visit to Château de Chantilly and an excursion to the 17th-century cider farm Ferme des Ruelles.

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The eight-night Culinary Cruise Portugal – Wine & Pleasure on the Douro on PORTO MIRANTE departs on 6 October and calls at Leverinho, Regua, Pocinho, Vega Terrón and Pinhao. Prices start from €3750 per person. The itinerary includes an overnight hotel stay in central Porto, a behind-the-scenes visit to a sardine preserve factory, olive oil production at Quinta do Tourao, wine tasting at Quinta do Crasto and a tour of Taylor’s cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia.

Michelle Daniels shared “Food and drink have always been a huge part of the VIVA travel experience, and we are seeing more guests looking for holidays that reflect their personal passions.”

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