GENEVA: a walking tour

Start at the Jet d’Eau, Geneva’s iconic water fountain soaring from Lake Geneva, a symbol of the city’s grandeur. Take a moment to admire its 140-metre plume and the sparkling lakefront. From here, stroll 5 minutes north along the Quai du Mont-Blanc to the Jardin Anglais, a serene park with the famous Flower Clock, a nod to Geneva’s watchmaking heritage.

Head 10 minutes west into the Old Town (Vieille Ville) to Place du Bourg-de-Four, a charming square buzzing with cafés and history. Pop into La Clémence (Place du Bourg-de-Four 20), a historic café known for affordable Swiss rösti or a creamy hot chocolate. It’s a no-reservations spot, arrive early for a quick lunch to soak up the old-world atmosphere.

Continue 5 minutes uphill to St. Pierre Cathedral, a Gothic and Romanesque masterpiece with panoramic views from its towers (small fee for tower access, allow 15 minutes). Explore the cathedral’s austere interior and the archaeological site beneath, revealing Geneva’s ancient roots. Nearby, wander through the cobblestone Rue des Granges, lined with elegant 18th-century houses.

Walk 10 minutes south to the Musée d’Art et d’Histoire (Rue Charles-Galland 2), Geneva’s premier art and history museum, housing works by Swiss artists like Ferdinand Hodler. Spend about 30 minutes exploring its free permanent collection (some exhibits may require tickets). The museum’s grand architecture complements its cultural treasures.

Stroll 10 minutes east to the Rues Basses, Geneva’s main shopping district, with high-end boutiques along Rue du Rhône. For a sweet treat, visit Auer Chocolatier (Rue de Rive 4), a renowned patisserie since 1939, for a decadent praline or hot chocolate, no bookings needed, but be prompt to avoid queues.

End your tour at the Musée Patek Philippe (Rue des Vieux-Grenadiers 7), a 15-minute walk or short tram ride southwest (tram line 12). This museum celebrates Geneva’s watchmaking legacy with intricate timepieces. Spend 45 minutes exploring (book tickets in advance if possible). For a final treat, grab a pastry like a carac (chocolate tart) at Café du Centre (Place du Molard 5, a 10-minute walk), a classic spot with lakeside charm.This four-hour tour weaves through Geneva’s historic core, cultural gems, and culinary delights. Wear comfortable shoes, check museum ticket requirements, and embrace the city’s refined, cosmopolitan spirit

