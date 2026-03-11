HERE are the 2026 Restaurant Association Awards winners for county KERRY

Overall: Mulcahy’s, Kenmare A long-standing, highly acclaimed fine-dining restaurant on Main Street in Kenmare, run by Bruce and Laura Mulcahy. It offers refined modern Irish cuisine with seasonal, local produce, elegant presentation, and consistent excellence—often topping regional lists and praised for dishes like outstanding pâté.

Café: Willow, Milltown A charming, welcoming café in Milltown, recognized for its quality coffee, baked goods, and relaxed vibe, standing out as a top casual spot in Kerry.

Casual Dining: Bianconi, Killorglin A popular pub-restaurant in Killorglin (also awarded Pub Restaurant of the Year in related Good Food Ireland accolades), serving hearty, value-driven comfort food in a friendly, traditional Irish pub setting with great local appeal.

Chef: Gary Fitzgerald, Vendricks Restaurant, Killarney Honoring chef Gary Fitzgerald at Vendricks Restaurant in Killarney for his skillful, creative cooking and contributions to elevating Kerry’s dining scene.

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Solas Tapas & Wine, Dingle A vibrant, Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed tapas bar in Dingle led by Nicky Foley and Ann Connell. It blends Spanish-inspired small plates with fresh Irish produce, delivering bold flavors, innovative twists, and great value in a lively atmosphere.

Customer Service: Allie’s Coffee Shop, Listowel Celebrated for exceptional, warm hospitality and attentive service at this beloved coffee shop in Listowel, making every visit feel special.

Employee Excellence Award: Paul Collins, Kingstons Boutique Hotel & Pub, Killorglin Recognizing Paul Collins for his outstanding dedication, professionalism, and contributions as an employee at this boutique hotel and pub in Killorglin.

Gastro Pub: McMunns Bar, Ballybunion A classic gastro pub in coastal Ballybunion, noted for elevated pub classics, quality ingredients, and a genuine, welcoming pub experience.

Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Lake Restaurant at The Lake Hotel, Killarney The fine-dining restaurant within The Lake Hotel in Killarney, offering high-end meals with scenic views, seasonal local produce, and polished hotel hospitality.

Innovator of the Year: Killarney Urban Farm X The Tan Yard – Tour & Taste Experience, Killarney A pioneering collaboration between Killarney Urban Farm (a sustainable hydroponic initiative) and The Tan Yard restaurant, featuring guided farm tours, hyper-local cocktails/canapés, and farm-to-fork meals highlighting freshness, sustainability, and innovative food experiences.

Local Food Hero: Zaneta Labuz-Czerwien, Rustic Boowa, Tralee Honoring Zaneta Labuz-Czerwien for her dedication to local food at Rustic Boowa in Tralee, championing quality ingredients and community-focused produce.

Newcomer: 505, Dingle A promising new addition to Dingle’s dining scene, recognized for its fresh approach, quality offerings, and strong early impact.

Pub of the Year: Dan Foley’s Pub, Annascaul A traditional, characterful pub in Annascaul, awarded for its authentic atmosphere, great drinks, music, and solid food in a classic Irish pub setting.

Restaurant Manager: Laura Mulcahy, Mulcahy’s, Kenmare Praising Laura Mulcahy for exemplary leadership and management at Mulcahy’s, ensuring top-tier service and operations at this award-winning venue.

Sustainable Practices: Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee Recognized for strong eco-friendly efforts, including ethical sourcing, waste reduction, and sustainable operations at this upscale hotel and spa in Tralee.

Use of Social Media: Danú at the Brehon Hotel & Angsana Spa, Killarney Awarded for creative, engaging social media showcasing its dining and experiences at Danú within The Brehon Hotel in Killarney.

Wine Experience: The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare Celebrated for its exceptional wine list, knowledgeable pairings, and refined wine-focused dining at this luxurious lodge restaurant in Kenmare.

World Cuisine: Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, Killarney A standout spot in Killarney delivering authentic, high-quality Japanese cuisine with fresh ingredients and skillful preparation in a welcoming setting.

Ireland’s County Kerry:

Kerry is renowned for its dramatic landscapes, with the Ring of Kerry offering scenic drives past lakes and coastal cliffs. Killarney National Park features the serene Lakes of Killarney and historic Muckross House, while Dingle’s coastal trails and dolphin-watching opportunities add natural allure. Accessible by seasonal ferry, the Skellig Islands’ ancient monastic ruins make Kerry a compelling choice for outdoor adventure and history. Kerry is Ireland’s fifth largest county by size (4,701 square km) and 15th largest by population (156,458). Population peaked at 293,880 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 112,785 in 1966. In terms of hospitality, Kerry is Ireland’s fourth most visited tourist county with around 877,000 international visitors per year.

