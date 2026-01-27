Instagrammable DUBLIN: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Trinity College Library: A historic Long Room with barrel-vaulted ceilings and ancient books, ideal for capturing literary grandeur. Located at College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, D02 PN40.

Ha’penny Bridge: A 19th-century cast-iron footbridge over the River Liffey, perfect for iconic cityscape shots. Located at Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1, Co. Dublin, D01 F5P2.

Dublin Castle: A 13th-century castle with Georgian courtyards and lush gardens, offering elegant historical backdrops. Located at Dame St., Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, D02 YX20.

Phoenix Park: A 707-hectare park with wild deer, the Papal Cross, and Victorian tea rooms, ideal for nature and urban photography. Located at Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, D08 Y304.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral: A Gothic cathedral with soaring spires and intricate interiors, perfect for architectural and religious shots. Located at St. Patrick’s Close, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, D08 H6X3.

Temple Bar: A lively street with colourful pubs and cobblestone alleys, offering dynamic urban photography. Located at Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, D02 N725.

Howth Cliff Walk: A coastal trail with rugged cliffs and lighthouse views, ideal for dramatic seascape shots. Located at Howth, Co. Dublin, D13 X7K2.

Guinness Storehouse: A modern brewery museum with a rooftop Gravity Bar overlooking Dublin, perfect for industrial and skyline photography. Located at St. James’s Gate, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, D08 VF8H.

Kilmainham Gaol: A 19th-century prison with stark stone corridors and historical exhibits, offering moody, historical shots. Located at Inchicore Rd., Kilmainham, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, D08 RK28.

Poolbeg Lighthouse: A red lighthouse at the end of a long pier in Dublin Bay, ideal for coastal and maritime photography. Located at South Wall, Dublin 4, Co. Dublin, D04 E5N7.

Instagrammable locations

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County Dublin:

Ireland’s county Dublin combines cultural heritage with urban appeal, with Trinity College’s Book of Kells and Dublin Castle offering historical depth. The Guinness Storehouse provides a journey through Ireland’s iconic stout, while Phoenix Park’s vast green spaces are ideal for cycling. The River Liffey’s scenic walks and Kilmainham Gaol’s historical tours make Dublin a versatile destination for culture and history. Dublin is Ireland’s third smallest county by size (922 square km) and largest by population (1,458,154). Dublin is also Ireland’s most visited tourist county by a margin, with around four million international visitors per year. In terms of hospitality,

Introduction – Adventure – Anthem – Archaeology – Attractions – Awards – Birdwatching – Camping – Castles – Churches – Contact list – Cycling – Dining – Equestrian – Festivals – Fishing – Folklore – Gardens – Golf – Graveyards – Happening – Haunted – Highest – Hiking – History – Holy Wells – Hotels – Hotels top 8 – Hunting & shooting – Instagrammable – Itineraries – Largest town – Luxury – MICE – Movies – Music – New – Name – Novelists – Off the beaten track – Poets – Pubs – Quotes – Random Facts – Restaurant Awards – Sacred Places – Saints – Songs – Spas – Sports – Sunsets – Sustainable – Things to do – Towns – Video – Villages – Walking – Wanderlist – Weddings – Wild swimming – Writers – 1837 – 1846 – 1852 – 1909 – 1955 – 1980 –