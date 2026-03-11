HERE are the 2026 Restaurant Association Awards winners for county LIMERICK

Overall: 1826 Adare, Adare A standout fine-dining restaurant in the picturesque village of Adare, known for its elegant, seasonal modern Irish cuisine using premium local ingredients like Skeaghanore duck and fresh seafood. It consistently earns top regional honours for quality, presentation, and refined dining experience.

Café: Café Rosé, Limerick city A charming, popular café in Limerick City, praised for its excellent coffee, fresh baked goods, light bites, and welcoming atmosphere—repeatedly recognised as a go-to spot for casual, high-quality café fare.

Casual Dining: The French Table Restaurant, Limerick city A beloved Limerick City eatery offering approachable French-inspired casual dining with classic dishes, great value, and a relaxed yet polished vibe that appeals to locals and visitors alike.

Chef: Michael Tweedie, The Oak Room at Adare Manor, Adare Awarding chef Michael (Mike) Tweedie at the Michelin-starred Oak Room for his masterful, creative cooking—blending luxury ingredients with innovative techniques in one of Ireland’s premier hotel restaurants.

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The East Room Restaurant, Limerick city A sophisticated Limerick City venue focusing on modern interpretations of Irish produce, delivering creative, flavour-forward dishes in an elegant setting that highlights contemporary national ingredients.

Customer Service: The Bedford Restaurant at The Bedford Townhouse, Limerick city Recognised for exceptional, warm, and attentive hospitality at this charming townhouse restaurant in Limerick City, where staff go above and beyond to create memorable guest experiences.

Employee Excellence Award: Chelsea Cahill, Savoy Bar, Limerick city Honouring Chelsea Cahill for her outstanding dedication, professionalism, and positive impact as an employee at the historic Savoy Bar in Limerick City.

Gastro Pub: The Curragower Bar and Kitchen, Limerick city A riverside favourite in Limerick City, elevated pub dining with quality seasonal dishes, craft beers, and a lively yet comfortable gastro-pub atmosphere overlooking the Shannon.

Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Oak Room at Adare Manor, Adare The luxurious, Michelin-starred restaurant within the iconic Adare Manor hotel, celebrated for its opulent fine dining, impeccable service, and showcase of premium Irish ingredients in a stunning historic setting.

Innovator of the Year: The Olive Tree, Limerick city Praised for creative innovation in dining concepts, likely through unique menu approaches, events, or forward-thinking operations at this Limerick City establishment.

Local Food Hero: John Edwards Joyce, The Mustard Seed Country House & Restaurant, Echo Lodge, Ballingarry Recognising John Edwards Joyce for his championing of local produce and sustainable practices at this renowned rural country house restaurant near Ballingarry, a long-time advocate for regional Irish food.

Newcomer: Eleven 14 Coffee Roasters, Limerick city A fresh, exciting entry to Limerick’s scene, noted for its artisanal coffee roasting, quality brews, and promising early contributions to the city’s café culture.

Pub of the Year: Tom Collins’ Bar, Limerick city A classic, characterful pub in Limerick City, awarded for its authentic Irish pub experience, great drinks selection, atmosphere, and solid food offerings.

Restaurant Manager: Elaine Hourigan, 1826 Adare, Adare Commending Elaine Hourigan for her excellent leadership, seamless operations, and top-tier management at the award-winning 1826 Adare.

Sustainable Practices: Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare Honoured for strong commitment to eco-friendly initiatives, including ethical sourcing, waste reduction, and green operations at this popular Adare hotel and spa.

Use of Social Media: 101 Limerick, O’Connell Street, Limerick city Recognised for its engaging, creative social media presence that effectively showcases the venue, menu, and vibe of this O’Connell Street spot in Limerick City.

Wine Experience: The Copper Room, Limerick city Celebrated for its impressive wine selection, expert pairings, knowledgeable service, and overall refined wine-focused dining in Limerick City.

World Cuisine: Jasmine Palace Restaurant, Limerick city A standout Limerick City restaurant specialising in authentic Asian (likely Chinese/Thai-inspired) cuisine, delivering high-quality, flavourful world dishes in a welcoming environment.

Limerick combines historic landmarks with riverside charm, with Limerick City’s King John’s Castle offering insights into medieval history along the Shannon. The Hunt Museum showcases an eclectic art collection, while Adare’s thatched cottages and historic manor add picturesque appeal. Other attractions include the nearby Ballyhoura Mountains’ cycling trails. Limerick is Ireland’s tenth largest county by size (2,686 sq km), and ninth largest by population (209,536). Population peaked at 330,029 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 133,339 in 1971. In terms of hospitality, Limerick is Ireland’s seventh most visited tourist county with around 420,000 international visitors per year.

