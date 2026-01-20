AWARD winning restaurants in Ireland’s county Dublin

Overall Winner: Chapter One, Dublin City, A renowned fine-dining destination in the basement of the Dublin Writers Museum, celebrated for its innovative modern Irish cuisine and exceptional service led by chef Mickael Viljanen.

Café: Two Boys Brew, Dublin, A popular independent café known for its high-quality coffee, fresh bakes, and relaxed vibe in a welcoming community setting.

Casual Dining: Crudo, Dublin, A vibrant spot specialising in fresh, seasonal seafood and Italian-inspired dishes in a lively, approachable atmosphere.

Chef: Visham Sumputh of Etto, Dublin, A talented chef recognised for his creative, ingredient-driven cooking blending Italian influences with Irish produce in a neighbourhood bistro setting.

Restaurant Manager: Cian Lynch of Uno Mas, Dublin, An outstanding manager praised for his leadership and contribution to the smooth operation of this acclaimed tapas-style restaurant.

Georgina Campbell Awards

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Allta, Dublin (Docklands), A bold and innovative restaurant by chef Niall Davidson, offering creative, seasonal tasting menus that highlight Irish ingredients in a modern, exciting docklands location.

Seafood Restaurant: Caviston’s, Glasthule (South Dublin), A long-established family-run seafood specialist renowned for its fresh catches, deli counter, and casual yet high-quality dining experience.

Two MICHELIN Stars:

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin City, Acclaimed for its refined, creative modern Irish cuisine in an elegant basement setting with artistic flair.

Liath, Blackrock (South County Dublin), Chef Damien Grey’s intimate tasting-menu restaurant focusing on bold, original Irish ingredients in the Blackrock Market.

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin City, A French-Irish fine-dining institution offering luxurious, precise dishes with top Irish produce.

One MICHELIN Star:

Dublin: Andy McFadden’s Glovers Alley (since 2022): Located in the elegant Fitzwilliam Hotel overlooking St Stephen’s Green, Glovers Alley provides skilfully prepared modern dishes with robust, punchy flavours and artful presentation. Chef Andy McFadden focuses on high-quality ingredients in a chic, subtle setting that combines comfort with refined execution.

Dublin: Barry Fitzgerald’s Bastible (since 2022): A vibrant, lively spot in the heart of: Dublin, Bastible offers confident modern Irish cuisine in a relaxed, contemporary setting. Chef Barry Fitzgerald celebrates Ireland’s natural larder through a seasonal set menu, where carefully sourced ingredients shine with balanced flavours, clean presentation, and a sense of fun in both food and service.

Dublin: James Moore’s D’Olier Street (since 2024): In central Dublin, this restaurant impresses with visually stunning, technically accomplished plates that draw on premium ingredients and creative flair. Chef James Moore (with experience from high-end kitchens abroad) delivers precise, modern cuisine in a welcoming space.

Dublin: Keelan Higgs’ Variety Jones (in Thomas St; since 2024): This intimate, creative venue in central Dublin impresses with inventive, flavour-driven cooking using top-tier seasonal produce. Chef Keelan Higgs delivers thoughtful tasting menus in a relaxed yet accomplished space, earning praise for technical skill and a lively, personal approach to modern cuisine.

Bib Gourmand and Recommended:

The Old Spot, Dublin City, A welcoming gastropub offering excellent traditional cuisine and value-driven dishes.

Kaldero, Dublin, Dublin’s first Irish-Filipino restaurant, praised for its unique fusion and vibrant flavours.

Etto, Dublin City, A neighbourhood favourite for Italian-inspired small plates and natural wines.

Uno Mas, Dublin City, Acclaimed for its Spanish tapas-style sharing plates in a lively atmosphere.

Dublin’s dining scene remains Ireland’s most awarded and diverse, with strong showings in fine dining, casual excellence, and innovative neighbourhood spots across major awards in 2025.

The 2025 Irish Restaurant Award winners for county Dublin

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Volpe Nera

Customer Service: Roly's Bistro

Employee Excellence Award: Charlie O'Reilly of Happy Out x Together Academy

Gastro Pub: HERA

Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Saddle Room at the Shelbourne

Innovator of the Year: Bar 1661

Local Food Hero: Jess Kelly, The Village Butcher

Newcomer: Forêt

Pub of the Year: Neary's

Sustainable Practices: Glas Restaurant

Use of Social Media: Kicky's

Wine Experience: Bar Pez

World Cuisine: Rasam Restaurant

